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As-Saffat
26
37:26
بل هم اليوم مستسلمون ٢٦
بَلْ هُمُ ٱلْيَوْمَ مُسْتَسْلِمُونَ ٢٦
بَلۡ
هُمُ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
مُسۡتَسۡلِمُونَ
٢٦
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Ilham Amin
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
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Referencimi
Ajeti 37:26, 43:69
˹those˺ who believed in Our signs and ˹fully˺ submitted ˹to Us˺.
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, The Clear Quran
I was trying to teach my niece how to swim, and I started explaining to her how to float. I told her to let go of her fear, to surrender to the water, to trust that the water will keep her afloat, to let go and let float. And as I kept saying these words to her, I was reminded of this ayah and the fact that Allah asks us to FULLY surrender to ...
Shiko me shume
10
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