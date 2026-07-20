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As-Saffat
25
37:25
ما لكم لا تناصرون ٢٥
مَا لَكُمْ لَا تَنَاصَرُونَ ٢٥
مَا
لَكُمۡ
لَا
تَنَاصَرُونَ
٢٥
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Sarah Shoaib
Ndiq
6 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 37:25
Helpless and lifeless lying on the bed for one week in the hospital this time was a nightmare.
I was looking around in the emergency room here and there, finding an angel of death.
I couldn't explain these feelings in words, but that time was an eye-opener for me, like Allah, my dearest Rabb, wanted to send me a message.
This world is so temporary, just a blink of an eye.
I was hoping and praying may Allah show me the faces of angels with good ne...
Shiko me shume
22
11
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