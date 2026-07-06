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As-Saffat
160
37:160
الا عباد الله المخلصين ١٦٠
إِلَّا عِبَادَ ٱللَّهِ ٱلْمُخْلَصِينَ ١٦٠
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Tareq Abed
Ndiq
6 vjet më parë
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Referencimi
Ajeti 37:160, 37:159
These ayãt are very uplifting if you contemplate on the deeper meaning. If Allah SWT is telling us that He is exalted above what they ascribe to Him, except what is ascribed to Him by his chosen servants, then that means if you only ascribe to Allah SWT what He ascribes to Himself (as taught to us in the Quran and authentic Sunnah), then that is a sign that you are one of His chosen servants.
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Tareq Abed
Ndiq
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Referencimi
Ajeti 37:159-160
The beauty of what Allah says here is that if you are someone that attributes only good qualities to Allah you are among his chosen servants, as he exalted himself from what is attributed to him except by his chosen servants.
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