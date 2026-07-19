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60
30:60
فاصبر ان وعد الله حق ولا يستخفنك الذين لا يوقنون ٦٠
فَٱصْبِرْ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ ۖ وَلَا يَسْتَخِفَّنَّكَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُوقِنُونَ ٦٠
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
إِنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞۖ
وَلَا
يَسۡتَخِفَّنَّكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٦٠
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ndiq
32 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 30:60
Bismillah
We sometimes forget how human our beloved prophet Mohammadﷺ truly was.
Because his strength was so constant, his patience so endless, that we begin to imagine him as someone who stood above pain, above fear, above heartbreak. But he didn’t. He felt everything, deeply, intensely, painfully, just like any human heart would.
So when Allah said to him, “Be patient. Indeed, the promise of Allah is true. And do not let those who lack cer...
Shiko me shume
31
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