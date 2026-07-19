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Ar-Rum
58
30:58
ولقد ضربنا للناس في هاذا القران من كل مثل ولين جيتهم باية ليقولن الذين كفروا ان انتم الا مبطلون ٥٨
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـٰذَا ٱلْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍۢ ۚ وَلَئِن جِئْتَهُم بِـَٔايَةٍۢ لَّيَقُولَنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوٓا۟ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا مُبْطِلُونَ ٥٨
وَلَقَدۡ
ضَرَبۡنَا
لِلنَّاسِ
فِي
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
كُلِّ
مَثَلٖۚ
وَلَئِن
جِئۡتَهُم
بِـَٔايَةٖ
لَّيَقُولَنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
مُبۡطِلُونَ
٥٨
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Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 30:58
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
I'm always in awe of how relevant and powerful the Quran is after all these years!Subhannalah it truly is proof of the magnificence of our creator. In it you'll find answers to questions you have,solutions to problems you've faced and stories that you can relate with. In the different stories of the prophets is a ton of wisdom that can be applied to our current lives. Subhanallah! Alhamdullilahi! Allahu Akbar..I can't h...
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