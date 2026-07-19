Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rum
18
30:18
وله الحمد في السماوات والارض وعشيا وحين تظهرون ١٨
وَلَهُ ٱلْحَمْدُ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَعَشِيًّۭا وَحِينَ تُظْهِرُونَ ١٨
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَعَشِيّٗا
وَحِينَ
تُظۡهِرُونَ
١٨
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
R. Ebied
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
Shiko me shume
19
2
Nadia
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 30:17-19
The glorification of Allah mentioned here is described by the scholars of tafsir as a reference to Salah, as it is the best form of glorification. The times mentioned for this glorification further indicate that it is Salah that Allah is referring to. The Qur'an is like no other narrative, and while to laymen it may seem that these verses speak of entirely different things, there is always a logic behind the placement of each verse in Allah's Boo...
Shiko me shume
8
3
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
Ajeti i mëparshëm
Ajeti tjetër