Commentary
رَبَّ هَـٰذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ (the Lord of this city - 27:91). Majority of the commentators have taken the word o=ff "Baldah" (the city) for Makkah. Allah Ta’ ala is the Lord of all the worlds and the Lord of heavens and earth. Therefore, the particular mention of Makkah here is to show its revered splendor, and its respect and honour in the sight of Allah Ta a1a. Word Haram is derived from Tahrim, which means "to prohibit" and also means "complete respect and veneration", and because of this respect and veneration whatever special religious prohibitions are applicable to Makkah and its surrounding land are also included in it. For instance, whoever takes refuge in Haram is secured. It is not allowed to kill or take revenge from anyone in the Haram. Even hunting of animals and cutting of trees is not permitted in the precincts of Haram. These restrictions are enjoined in the verse وَمَن دَخَلَهُ كَانَ آمِنًا (and whoever enters there is secure - 3:97), while some of them have appeared in the beginning of Surah Ma’ idah. In addition, verse لَا تَقْتُلُوا الصَّيْدَ وَأَنتُمْ حُرُمٌ (do not kill game when, you are in Ihram - 5:95) also includes this subject.
اَلحَمدُ للہ Today on Shawwal 24, 1391 Hijrah the commentary of Surah An-Naml is complete. The Indian army has unleashed full-scale war against Pakistan since Shawwal 14, and its aeroplanes are pounding Karachi heavily. Bombs are being dropped regularly every night on civil population as well. There is a complete blackout at nights. The houses get jolted with the explosion of the bombs. But by the grace of Allah there was no break in the writing of this commentary. During the last ten days of war twenty pages of the commentary were written.