وُجُوْهٌ يَّوْمَىِٕذٍ نَّاضِرَةٌ اِلٰى رَبِّهَا نَاظِرَةٌ (Many faces, that day, will be glowing, looking towards their Lord,...75:23). The word nadirah means 'fresh'. In other words, many faces that day will be happy, fresh and radiant. The words 'looking towards their Lord' mean 'gazing at their Lord'. This proves that the inmates of Paradise will see Allah in the Hereafter with physical eyes. The scholars of Ahlus-sunnah (those following the classic way of interpreting the religion) are unanimous on this issue. The Mu'tazilites and the Kharijites deny the possibility of seeing Allah, even in Paradise. Their reasoning is philosophical scepticism. They say that there are certain conditions of distance that must be met between the one who sees with his physical eyes and the object that is seen. But these conditions cannot be met between the Creator and the created. The Ahlus-sunnah respond that in the Hereafter the Beatific Vision of Allah will be beyond the need of these conditions. He will be seen [ unlike any material being ] beyond space, direction, shape or form. Hadith narratives make the subject even clearer. The inmates of Paradise will occupy different positions. Consequently, some will see Allah on a weekly basis, on Fridays. Others will see Him daily, morning and evening. Yet others will see Him all the time under all conditions. [ Mazhari ].