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9
92:9
وكذب بالحسنى ٩
وَكَذَّبَ بِٱلْحُسْنَىٰ ٩
وَكَذَّبَ
بِٱلۡحُسۡنَىٰ
٩
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Tafsir Ibn Kathir
"وكذب بالحسنى"
أي بالجزاء في الدار الآخرة.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran