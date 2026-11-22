Damaging a good boat and killing a child do not appear to be good deeds. But, as the ensuing verses show, a profound sagacity was hidden in them. These apparently wrong deeds were in reality correct and useful acts. This also provides an answer to what is known as the ‘problem of evil’. In this world of human beings, there are many things which at first sight appear to be evils in the system. Yet, they are based on deep wisdom. It is true that in the present world this wisdom is hidden behind a veil. But, in the life hereafter, this veil will not be there. At that time, man will come to know that whatever happened was done according to the highest standards of justice.