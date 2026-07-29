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Al-Baqarah
88
2:88
وقالوا قلوبنا غلف بل لعنهم الله بكفرهم فقليلا ما يومنون ٨٨
وَقَالُوا۟ قُلُوبُنَا غُلْفٌۢ ۚ بَل لَّعَنَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ بِكُفْرِهِمْ فَقَلِيلًۭا مَّا يُؤْمِنُونَ ٨٨
وَقَالُواْ
قُلُوبُنَا
غُلۡفُۢۚ
بَل
لَّعَنَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِكُفۡرِهِمۡ
فَقَلِيلٗا
مَّا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٨
Tefsiret
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
gemi hartojo
Ndiq
6 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:88
Reflecting upon the ayats 88 —96 but particularly 88 is relevant to our world of racism today.
However, instead of rejecting a prophet of Allah we are rejecting fellow humans because they don’t share the same thinking, they may differ in their thinking, their belief, the color of their skin, the country they come from, the language they speak and so on.
This is Kafara at its core.
Reading the Mushaf Al Madina An Nabawiya commentary...
The w...
Shiko me shume
4
0
ekaterina myachina
Ndiq
10 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:87-88
Our Hearts Are Covered
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:87–88) through the Hadith
The ayahs speak about messengers sent one after another with clear signs:
﴿وَلَقَدْ آتَيْنَا مُوسَى الْكِتَابَ وَقَفَّيْنَا مِن بَعْدِهِ بِالرُّسُلِ﴾
“We certainly gave Mūsā the Book and sent messengers after him in succession…” (2:87)
Yet the response repeated itself:
﴿أَفَكُلَّمَا جَاءَكُمْ رَسُولٌ بِمَا لَا تَهْوَىٰ أَنفُسُكُمُ اسْتَكْبَرْتُمْ﴾
“Whenever a messenger ca...
Shiko me shume
6
2
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