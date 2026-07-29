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Al-Baqarah
28
2:28
كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِٱللَّهِ وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَٰتًۭا فَأَحْيَـٰكُمْ ۖ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ٢٨
كَيۡفَ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكُنتُمۡ
أَمۡوَٰتٗا
فَأَحۡيَٰكُمۡۖ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٨
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
mina Khan
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:28
Just like our birth was not in our control so is our death. We will also not have any control on our resurrection or will have a choice to either appear in Allah’s court or decline. These are the major events of our lives. Nothing else is important compare to them. All these events are in the hands of Allah than how can anyone deny Him?
30
3
ekaterina myachina
Ndiq
14 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:28-29
From Life to Return
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:28-29) through the Hadith
After showing where different paths lead,
the Qur’an now turns to something even more direct —
something closer than any example.
It no longer points to signs AROUND you.
It points to YOU.
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَاتًا فَأَحْيَاكُمْ ۖ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ
“How can you disbelieve in Allah when you were lifeless and...
Shiko me shume
10
2
Ibiyemi Munirat Dosunmu
Ndiq
18 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:28-29
At a time I was never in existence but the world was and so were some other people before me. ThenI was conceived, I was birthed and I'm here at this moment. One day I'll cease to be here in this world and one day I'll be resurrected again.
I go to bed every night, not aware or I'm control of what happens when my eyes are closed in deep sleep. I have no idea what's going on around me either. When I wake up, it's not by my power or might either b...
Shiko me shume
13
2
tareq abed
Ndiq
8 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:30-33, 2:34-27
When reading this short passage we see the angels , whom Allah speaks to directly and are able to witness the world which is currently unseen to us , were not able to see the wisdom of Adams creation and inheritance of the earth when their assessment, which proved correct , is that his offsprings will cause corruption on earth and spill blood. Allah made it clear there is a greater wisdom in his creation than meets the eye that only the All knowi...
Shiko me shume
5
0
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