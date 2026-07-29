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Al-Baqarah
250
2:250
ولما برزوا لجالوت وجنوده قالوا ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وثبت اقدامنا وانصرنا على القوم الكافرين ٢٥٠
وَلَمَّا بَرَزُوا۟ لِجَالُوتَ وَجُنُودِهِۦ قَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَنَا وَٱنصُرْنَا عَلَى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٥٠
وَلَمَّا
بَرَزُواْ
لِجَالُوتَ
وَجُنُودِهِۦ
قَالُواْ
رَبَّنَآ
أَفۡرِغۡ
عَلَيۡنَا
صَبۡرٗا
وَثَبِّتۡ
أَقۡدَامَنَا
وَٱنصُرۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٥٠
Tefsiret
Shtresat
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Suleiman Hani
Ndiq
20 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:250
Steadiness Before Strategy
In crisis, the Qur’an teaches a leadership order: patience first, firmness second, victory last, because panic is not a strategy. This du‘a reshapes fear into direction, reminding you that the first battlefield is the heart, and when faith stabilizes the inside, you become a source of calm for others instead of a transmitter of chaos.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/YBQGkhM_Rp0?...
Shiko me shume
19
0
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
vjet
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:250
Make dua for our brothers and sister in Gaza as the killing has become more intensified in recent hours. According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on X, they stated: 'This is not humanitarian aid. It is slaughter.’'People in Gaza are facing an unbearable dilemma: risk your family starving or risk your life to maybe get food at an Israeli-US distribution site,'
https://aje.io/amtlge?update=3807668
Ya Allah we ask that you save our brothers and...
Shiko me shume
29
17
Hausa Dictionary
Ndiq
vjet
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 12:83, 18:49, 70:5, 2:250, 95:8, 12:18
Bismillah. Both '...Wa lā yaẓlimu rabbuka aḥadan' (18:49) and 'A-laysa Allāhu bi-aḥkami l-ḥākimīn' (95:8) affirm Allah’s justice, but they do so in distinct and complementary ways. Together, they affirm that Allah not only never wrongs anyone, but also judges with perfect wisdom — no injustice and no imperfection. One negates all injustice, the other declares the highest level of justice.
As a divorced dad of a 3 year old son, who's now a 10 hou...
Shiko me shume
8
6
Kaynat Sarwar
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:250
Those who insist on saying that the word 'sabr' means only to bear quietly whatever bad happens to you and not take any action against it, need to read this ayah.
In my culture it is very common for elders to say to their women especially when they face any oppression, that the 'islamic' thing to do is stay quiet and bear 'patiently' whatever anyone says and does, sometimes for years and years, maybe till they die.
And they use the word 'sabr'...
Shiko me shume
11
2
Sirotum Daud
Ndiq
12 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
Shiko me shume
3
2
A Siddiqui
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:249-251
'The islamophobia industry has access to millions, if not billions of dollars to push bigotry and fear in civil society'
I read these words in an article recently and they reminded me of the ayahs in Surah Al-Bakarah that tell the story of Saul's army, the river, David (a) and Goliath.
When we read about how large, how organized, and how well-funded those who wish to destroy Islam are, it can bring about despair. We begin to think about the we...
Shiko me shume
31
17
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