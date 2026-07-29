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Al-Baqarah
244
2:244
وقاتلوا في سبيل الله واعلموا ان الله سميع عليم ٢٤٤
وَقَـٰتِلُوا۟ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٤٤
وَقَٰتِلُواْ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
سَمِيعٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٤٤
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Referencimi
Ajeti 2:244
Fight in the cause of Allah, and know that Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing. This verse does not necessarily ask you to go to war but to fight for what's right any way you can. Indeed, Allah hears and knows what's in our hearts.
Recently, I came across a provocative and insulting post on Facebook. What I did was unfollow and block the user because that's how I preserve my faith from getting diverted. I'm well aware of the fact that reading suc...
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