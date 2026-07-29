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Al-Baqarah
21
2:21
يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٢١
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Julie Aoulad-Ali
Ndiq
17 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:21
Allah tells us to worship Him "in the hope of" attaining taqwa. This gives me so much hope subhanAllah because of all the times I struggle to focus and want to have khushu' but don't feel it as I want to - I need to keep trying and keep hoping and keep my intention to achieve taqwa pure and not give up or feel like a failure in these moments and Allah will help and guide me and bring me closer to Him.
7
0
Gail A Lynn
Ndiq
18 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:21
I absolutely have fallen in love with these two particular Ayah. They capture the very essence of my heart’s desire as a proclamation to whole world❣️
17
2
Naveela Meral
Ndiq
vjet
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:21
This is the first command of Allah in the Quran,'O humanity! Worship your Lord, Who created you and those before you, so that you may become mindful of Him.' describing the foundation of our existence. It reminds me of another Ayah in which Allah assures us 'And whoever is mindful of Allah, He will make a way out for them.'
Mindfulness of Allah (Taqwa) means being conscious of Allah and His presence in a way that influences all our actions.
How b...
Shiko me shume
14
3
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:21
﷽
O mankind, serve your Lord Who has created you as well as those before you; do so that you are saved. (2:21)
'O mankind, serve your Lord...' These words make me pause in my reading.
Serve—or aabudu—isn't just about rituals or acts of worship.
It's about devoting myself completely, heart and soul, to the One who created me, who created everyone before me. It means shaping my life in a way that constantly remembers Him, in every action, eve...
Shiko me shume
18
2
Sina Pustchi
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:21
چرا خدا ما انسان ها را آفرید؟ تا پرهیزکار شویم
0
0
suher khirallah
Ndiq
3 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 5:100, 51:56, 2:21
The purpose of creation is to worship Allah: 'And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.' (Surah Adh-Dhariyat 51:56)
The purpose of worshipping Allah is to attain piety/Taqwa: 'O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may attain piety.' (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:21)
And the purpose of piety/Taqwa is to achieve success/Falah: 'So fear Allah (By having Taqwa), O you of understanding, that you ma...
Shiko me shume
15
5
Marina
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:21
Al-Baqarah 2:21
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعۡبُدُواْ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمۡ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبۡلِكُمۡ لَعَلَّكُمۡ تَتَّقُونَ
O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may become righteous -
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
‘O mankind’ - this is Allah addressing us all humanity.
‘worship your Lord’ - He gave us instruction to worship Him
‘who created you and those before you’ - He Allah is the One created us and...
Shiko me shume
3
7
Mahjabeen Ahmad
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:21
Had Allah so willed, we could have all lived and died at the same time, but where would we find the lesson?
The departing souls of others as painful as it maybe, there lies a hidden Mercy upon the soul who will stand a lone to answer for what they have done.
How many souls have to depart for us to prepare for our own departure?
27
2
sabah firdous
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:21
I always believed that we pray and engage in worship because we're mindful of God. The thought was first and the act came later. But here Allah is saying that engage in Ibadah so we can become mindful of him. Act first and the thoughts will follow.
23
0
ekaterina myachina
Ndiq
14 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
Shiko me shume
11
0
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