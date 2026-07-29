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Al-Baqarah
206
2:206
واذا قيل له اتق الله اخذته العزة بالاثم فحسبه جهنم ولبيس المهاد ٢٠٦
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُ ٱتَّقِ ٱللَّهَ أَخَذَتْهُ ٱلْعِزَّةُ بِٱلْإِثْمِ ۚ فَحَسْبُهُۥ جَهَنَّمُ ۚ وَلَبِئْسَ ٱلْمِهَادُ ٢٠٦
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُ
ٱتَّقِ
ٱللَّهَ
أَخَذَتۡهُ
ٱلۡعِزَّةُ
بِٱلۡإِثۡمِۚ
فَحَسۡبُهُۥ
جَهَنَّمُۖ
وَلَبِئۡسَ
ٱلۡمِهَادُ
٢٠٦
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Sherene Mansor
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 18:110, 2:200-201, 22:78, 2:204-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
Shiko me shume
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