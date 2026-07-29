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Al-Baqarah
195
2:195
وانفقوا في سبيل الله ولا تلقوا بايديكم الى التهلكة واحسنوا ان الله يحب المحسنين ١٩٥
وَأَنفِقُوا۟ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَلَا تُلْقُوا۟ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ إِلَى ٱلتَّهْلُكَةِ ۛ وَأَحْسِنُوٓا۟ ۛ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُحِبُّ ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ١٩٥
وَأَنفِقُواْ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَا
تُلۡقُواْ
بِأَيۡدِيكُمۡ
إِلَى
ٱلتَّهۡلُكَةِ
وَأَحۡسِنُوٓاْۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يُحِبُّ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٩٥
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Imtiaz Ahmed
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:195
It reminds me that It's easy to think of 'spending' as just money, but honestly, what about my time? My energy? The things I know that could benefit someone else? Am I holding them back, or using these blessings also, the way Allah intends?
Then it reminds me that self-care isn't selfish. Pushing myself too hard, neglecting my health... that's destructive too. It's about finding balance – being generous to others and myself.
The best part, th...
Shiko me shume
6
0
Parveen Ahmed
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:195
Bismillah
Indeed Allah loves the Muhsineen . It’s part of ayah 195 of Surah Al Baqarah.
Who are these Muhsineen ?
The people who does deeds at an excellent way. They casually just don’t do it . They are way up ahead, do it for the sake of Allah and do it in ihsan way.
Allah says in Quran to show gratitude and He will bless us more if we show gratitude . In order to show gratitude we should recognize blessings . Allah says we can’t count the...
Shiko me shume
10
2
Khaleda Islam
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:286, 2:195
God does not burden any soul with more than it can bear' – Qur’an (2:286)
Our soul is strong enough to carry its own burden . That is how God created the human race. This is a powerful message for not only our youth, but also for adults who seem to have suicidal ideation. ' and do not ruin yourselves by your own hands..(partial.)(2:195 )
An extremely important message that initiates a discussion about mental health in the Muslim community. Kin...
Shiko me shume
5
4
Nadrah
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:195
In my tadabbur class last night, we were learning and discussing this verse and I find it very interesting. Allah said, 'And spend in the way of Allah and do not throw (yourselves) with your (own) hands into destruction (by refraining). And do good; indeed, Allah loves the doers of good.'.
Well, if I were to take the verse wholly and literally, Allah asked us to not be bakhil or stingy because then we are throwing ourselves into destruction. Bu...
Shiko me shume
2
0
Sundas Ejaz
Ndiq
6 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 87:14, 2:195, 80:19, 3:159
Failed expectations and disagreements may lead to negativity if it is not dealt with respectfully. For instance, perceiving the disagreement as an insult which could also lead to believing that the other party has purposely disrespected you. Furthermore, the shaitan will eagerly whisper negative thoughts to provoke you. And if you don’t dismiss these thoughts - it may then lead to arrogance, ill feelings in the heart and also getting disheartened...
Shiko me shume
18
7
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