Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
169
2:169
انما يامركم بالسوء والفحشاء وان تقولوا على الله ما لا تعلمون ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا يَأْمُرُكُم بِٱلسُّوٓءِ وَٱلْفَحْشَآءِ وَأَن تَقُولُوا۟ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا
يَأۡمُرُكُم
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
وَٱلۡفَحۡشَآءِ
وَأَن
تَقُولُواْ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٦٩
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Kulsum Maniar
Ndiq
16 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:169
Quick reflection:
#words
In this ayah Allah ﷻ informs us that Shaytan commands us towards three things:
1. Evil
2. Indecency
3. To say about Allah ﷻ what we do not know
The third point made me stop. Because it is so inclusive.
Yes, it includes shirk and all its forms. But it also includes other than that, doesn't it?
Do I ever say about Allah ﷻ something that I don't know? Maybe not to the world — do I say it to myself?
Do I ever tell ...
Shiko me shume
13
0
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
Ajeti i mëparshëm
Ajeti tjetër