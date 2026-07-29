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Al-Baqarah
159
2:159
ان الذين يكتمون ما انزلنا من البينات والهدى من بعد ما بيناه للناس في الكتاب اولايك يلعنهم الله ويلعنهم اللاعنون ١٥٩
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْتُمُونَ مَآ أَنزَلْنَا مِنَ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَٱلْهُدَىٰ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَا بَيَّنَّـٰهُ لِلنَّاسِ فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ۙ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يَلْعَنُهُمُ ٱللَّهُ وَيَلْعَنُهُمُ ٱللَّـٰعِنُونَ ١٥٩
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَكۡتُمُونَ
مَآ
أَنزَلۡنَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
وَٱلۡهُدَىٰ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
بَيَّنَّٰهُ
لِلنَّاسِ
فِي
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
يَلۡعَنُهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
وَيَلۡعَنُهُمُ
ٱللَّٰعِنُونَ
١٥٩
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
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Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
tareq abed
Ndiq
8 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:159
Why are they cursed? Imagine a doctor who sees a sick patient with deadly symptoms and remains quiet about those symptoms for whatever reason, causing the patient to leave the office feeling quite healthy due to not hearing any negative feedback from the doctor. The patient later succumbs to this disease he didnt know about and dies. Aren't we doing worse when we see and hear others doing what destroys their akhira and remain quiet, adding to the...
Shiko me shume
6
0
tareq abed
Ndiq
8 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:159, 2:161
The first quoted verse mentions those who hide knowledge are 'cursed' by Allah. The next verse mentions the exception, and that is making tawbah and teaching the people, and Allahs curse wont apply.
The second quoted verse mentioned those who die on disbelief have the curse of Allah over them.
The first verse mentions the curse as a verb, yal3an, because a verb or action can come to an end, and that is because they are alive and can make tawba...
Shiko me shume
2
1
tareq abed
Ndiq
8 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:159
Hiding knowledge of the deen from the creations earns the curse of the creation. This is why Abu Hureira RA narrated all he knew from the Prophet SAW out of fear of this verse applying to him, and he said had it not been for his verse he wouldnt have narrated to them a hadith. On the flip side, teaching the creation earns the praise and duaa of the creation, even that of the whale in the ocean as mentioned in one narration.
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