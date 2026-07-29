Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
15
2:15
الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥
ٱللَّهُ يَسْتَهْزِئُ بِهِمْ وَيَمُدُّهُمْ فِى طُغْيَـٰنِهِمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ١٥
ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Almas K.
Ndiq
24 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
Shiko me shume
21
6
tareq abed
Ndiq
8 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:14-15, 57:13
The way the mock they believers by pretending to be pleased with their religion and on their side , Allah mocks them by not immediately punishing them in the worldly life to give them the illusion that they are on the right path in the dunya until they are just about to cross the bridge on the day of judgment that leads to paradise when a wall will be built to seperate between them and the believers and that's when they were realize they were ...
Shiko me shume
5
0
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
Ajeti i mëparshëm
Ajeti tjetër