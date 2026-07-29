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Al-Baqarah
121
2:121
الذين اتيناهم الكتاب يتلونه حق تلاوته اولايك يومنون به ومن يكفر به فاولايك هم الخاسرون ١٢١
ٱلَّذِينَ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ يَتْلُونَهُۥ حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِۦٓ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِهِۦ ۗ وَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِهِۦ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْخَـٰسِرُونَ ١٢١
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
يَتۡلُونَهُۥ
حَقَّ
تِلَاوَتِهِۦٓ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِهِۦۗ
وَمَن
يَكۡفُرۡ
بِهِۦ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرُونَ
١٢١
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
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Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
ekaterina myachina
Ndiq
4 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:121
As It Deserves
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:121) through the Hadith
What does it mean to recite the Qur'an as it deserves?
Allah ﷻ says:
﴿ٱلَّذِينَ آتَيْنَاهُمُ ٱلْكِتَٰبَ يَتْلُونَهُۥ حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِۦ﴾
"Those to whom We have given the Book recite it as it deserves to be recited."
حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِ
ḥaqqa tilāwatihī
"As it deserves to be recited."
Just two words.
Yet they leave us with a profound question.
Only then does Allah say:
﴿أُو۟لَٰٓئِكَ يُ...
Shiko me shume
9
0
Soulfull Mental Healfh
Ndiq
23 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:121
Reciting and the 'following' of the book are both equally important.
Quran comes from the root word Qar'aa which means the recital or recitation or that which is frequently recited.
Quran is meant to be recited both aloud and within ourselves.
The other reason is that transmission of knowledge at the time of the Prophet ﷺ was done orally by means of recitation, which made and make recitation imperative for the preservation of the book.
How...
Shiko me shume
9
0
Bey Sapta
Ndiq
29 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:121
Haqqa tilawatih:
1. Recite the letters properly
2. Comprehend the intended meaning, the way it should be understood, not the way we want it to be understood.
3. Tilawah amaliyah, to confirm the truth and implement.
Point number 2 is important. And scary. If we approach an ayah with wrong intention, no one can stop it except ourselves. The ayah will be circling around our desire and intellect, and will never reach our soul. Worse is those charact...
Shiko me shume
11
3
Iraj Marjan
Ndiq
vjet
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:121, 2:38
As I sat with the first juz of the Quran, its eternal wisdom resonated deeply, as if I was experiencing it for the first time. The verses unfolded like a canvas, revealing new dimensions of life, purpose, and meaning. The familiarity of the text gave way to a profound sense of discovery, as if the Quran's guidance was awakening a deeper understanding within me.
The first juz of Quran masterfully weaves together the first and final episodes of hu...
Shiko me shume
15
5
Razia Zahra
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Surja 2 dhe Ajeti 1:5-6, 2:121-122
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
I had read a few translations of the Qur’an several times during my teenage years. I was marvelled by the science of the Qur’an. Yet, I didn’t really contemplate about the Prophets peace be upon them all, the Day of Judgment and death. I believe I had not ‘experienced’ much about life and especially I had not suffered much loss during my youth.
Then one day, it was as though th...
Shiko me shume
30
6
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