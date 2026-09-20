Any social custom, which assumes the position of a national tradition, soon becomes a standard requirement for every individual of the society in question. It is solely on this basis that mutually good relations are formed. All interests are linked with it and a man’s worth is assessed in accordance with it. In ancient times polytheism had assumed the status of such a national tradition. Abraham told the people of Iraq that the polytheism practiced by them was only a national custom and not based on actual Truth, and that its importance would vanish as soon as the present life came to an end. But his only support came from his nephew Lot. His own people became so hostile to him that they threw him into a fire. However, God saved him. He was blessed not only with the supreme reward of the Hereafter, but also with righteous descendants among whom the institution of prophethood continued for the next four thousand years. His son Isaac and his grandson, Jacob, were also prophets and thereafter the chain of prophethood continued in that family down to Jesus. Among the descendants of Madyaan (another son of Abraham), yet another prophet, Shu‘yab was born. Similarly, Abraham’s son, Ishmael, was himself a prophet and among his descendants was born the Prophet Muhammad, whose prophethood will continue undiminished in its influence till the Day of Judgement. In this history of Abraham, there is a lesson for the worshippers of falsehood, as well as there being a source of light for those who stand on the firm base of Truth.