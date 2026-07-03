Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-An'am
120
6:120
وذروا ظاهر الاثم وباطنه ان الذين يكسبون الاثم سيجزون بما كانوا يقترفون ١٢٠
وَذَرُوا۟ ظَـٰهِرَ ٱلْإِثْمِ وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْسِبُونَ ٱلْإِثْمَ سَيُجْزَوْنَ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَقْتَرِفُونَ ١٢٠
وَذَرُواْ
ظَٰهِرَ
ٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَكۡسِبُونَ
ٱلۡإِثۡمَ
سَيُجۡزَوۡنَ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَقۡتَرِفُونَ
١٢٠
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Zufisha Khaleel
Ndiq
18 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 6:120
Bismillah..
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in well-being and I am also fine, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 8
Parah: 8
Surah Al-An'am, Ayat no 120
“And leave both the apparent and hidden sins. Indeed, those who earn sin will be recompensed for what they used to commit.”
Even today while revising the Parah, I received many reminders, but this ayah touched me according to the Ramadan theme, because shaitan is restrained, so this...
Shiko me shume
3
0
Khadejah Mehmood
Ndiq
vjet
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 66:8, 6:120
In the name of Allah,the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
Sincerity and Commitment🧡:
For the past months, I struggled to make consistent efforts for Allah Ta’ala, whether it was in salah or other commitments. I was constantly searching for answers outwardly—making tawbah, reading the Quran—but my heart wasn’t at peace. I couldn’t connect with the Quran on a deeper level.
Reflecting on my past actions, my daily routine, and my overall b...
Shiko me shume
12
5
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
Ajeti i mëparshëm
Ajeti tjetër