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Al-An'am
114
6:114
افغير الله ابتغي حكما وهو الذي انزل اليكم الكتاب مفصلا والذين اتيناهم الكتاب يعلمون انه منزل من ربك بالحق فلا تكونن من الممترين ١١٤
أَفَغَيْرَ ٱللَّهِ أَبْتَغِى حَكَمًۭا وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِىٓ أَنزَلَ إِلَيْكُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ مُفَصَّلًۭا ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ يَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُۥ مُنَزَّلٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكَ بِٱلْحَقِّ ۖ فَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْمُمْتَرِينَ ١١٤
أَفَغَيۡرَ
ٱللَّهِ
أَبۡتَغِي
حَكَمٗا
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَنزَلَ
إِلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
مُفَصَّلٗاۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّهُۥ
مُنَزَّلٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۖ
فَلَا
تَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُمۡتَرِينَ
١١٤
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Referencimi
Ajeti 6:114
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The 99 Names of Allah
God Almighty is Al-Ḥakam. The root of this word is the three-letter root ḥ-k-m (م – ك – ح), which also gives rise to His name Al-Ḥakeem. The root means ‘to prevent’ or ‘to restrain’ (المنع), and it is linked to preventing oppression; ḥikma (wisdom) also means ‘the prevention of ignorance’ (maqayis Al-lugha). Ḥukm is not only knowledge, but understanding and execution of that knowledge; it can therefore mean ‘decree’ or ‘judgment’. In Arabic, the ...
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