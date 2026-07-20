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Al-Ahzab
62
33:62
سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل ولن تجد لسنة الله تبديلا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۖ وَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّةِ ٱللَّهِ تَبْدِيلًۭا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ
ٱللَّهِ
فِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَلَوۡاْ
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَلَن
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّةِ
ٱللَّهِ
تَبۡدِيلٗا
٦٢
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Talha Majeed
Ndiq
19 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 33:38, 48:23, 35:43, 33:62, 40:85
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
Shiko me shume
7
0
Abdelrahman Badawy
Ndiq
50 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 33:62, 48:23, 40:85
Many of us stay trapped in repeating life cycles because we fail to develop a vital skill: pattern recognition. Learning to connect dots is the key to breaking free.
When you start to really observe - to reflect on what came before, and what tends to follow - that's when things shift. You begin to see the setup, the trigger, the inevitable outcome. If X then Y. Once you realize this, you can never unsee it.
All of a sudden, you have a brand new...
Shiko me shume
44
3
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