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Al-Ahzab
42
33:42
وسبحوه بكرة واصيلا ٤٢
وَسَبِّحُوهُ بُكْرَةًۭ وَأَصِيلًا ٤٢
وَسَبِّحُوهُ
بُكۡرَةٗ
وَأَصِيلًا
٤٢
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
A Siddiqui
Ndiq
2 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 33:41-42, 13:28
I remember about 20 years ago, back when YouTube was still very new, I had to seek out CDs just to listen to Islamic lectures. Today, it's almost unimaginable how much beneficial content we have right at our fingertips, Alhamdullilah!
But we can't let the abundance of something keep us from taking full advantage of it!
There is so much reward in seeking knowledge and filling ones time with the remembrance of Allah. Let's not take these blessi...
Shiko me shume
38
4
Abdelrahman Badawy
Ndiq
44 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 33:41-42, 3:191, 76:25, 15:42
Reflecting on these past few years, I have so much more appreciation for dhikr.
Now I understand why we're encouraged to repeat it 10s or 100s of times.
As we face the forces of Dajjal preparing the world for his arrival, we will be gaslit 24/7. People around you will succumb to the temptation; they will unfortunately drop like flies.
Do. Not. Give. In.
Dhikr is your forcefield. Maintain it at all costs.
20
2
Zahra S.
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 33:41-42
Ramadan Reflection Day 11: Love for Allah (SWT)'s Remembrance: The ones who love Allah (SWT) enjoy His remembrance. These people's best times are spent in deep remembrance of Allah (SWT). The Prophet (PBUH) looked forward to the remembrance of Allah (SWT). He has said: ' I have been patient with regards to myself, my family and my reputation, but I do not have patience when it comes to the remembrance of my Lord (SWT).' ...
Shiko me shume
4
3
R. Ebied
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 33:41-44
Want to be showered with God’s blessings and prayed for by angels? Want to be led out of the darkness into the light ?
The recipe is here for us.
Remember God often.
Darkness in this world may come in the form of trials - loss of health, wealth, life, safety, etc. There is a way out though of the darkness. A way to the light with God.
And in the last verse we are reassured that if you endured darknesses in this world, if you endured fear, sa...
Shiko me shume
12
1
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