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Al-Ahzab
38
33:38
ما كان على النبي من حرج فيما فرض الله له سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل وكان امر الله قدرا مقدورا ٣٨
مَّا كَانَ عَلَى ٱلنَّبِىِّ مِنْ حَرَجٍۢ فِيمَا فَرَضَ ٱللَّهُ لَهُۥ ۖ سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ وَكَانَ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ قَدَرًۭا مَّقْدُورًا ٣٨
مَّا
كَانَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّبِيِّ
مِنۡ
حَرَجٖ
فِيمَا
فَرَضَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَهُۥۖ
سُنَّةَ
ٱللَّهِ
فِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَلَوۡاْ
مِن
قَبۡلُۚ
وَكَانَ
أَمۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
قَدَرٗا
مَّقۡدُورًا
٣٨
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Talha Majeed
Ndiq
19 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 33:38, 48:23, 35:43, 33:62, 40:85
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
Shiko me shume
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