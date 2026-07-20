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Al-Ahzab
31
33:31
۞ ومن يقنت منكن لله ورسوله وتعمل صالحا نوتها اجرها مرتين واعتدنا لها رزقا كريما ٣١
۞ وَمَن يَقْنُتْ مِنكُنَّ لِلَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِۦ وَتَعْمَلْ صَـٰلِحًۭا نُّؤْتِهَآ أَجْرَهَا مَرَّتَيْنِ وَأَعْتَدْنَا لَهَا رِزْقًۭا كَرِيمًۭا ٣١
۞ وَمَن
يَقۡنُتۡ
مِنكُنَّ
لِلَّهِ
وَرَسُولِهِۦ
وَتَعۡمَلۡ
صَٰلِحٗا
نُّؤۡتِهَآ
أَجۡرَهَا
مَرَّتَيۡنِ
وَأَعۡتَدۡنَا
لَهَا
رِزۡقٗا
كَرِيمٗا
٣١
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·
Referencimi
Ajeti 33:31-35
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
Shiko me shume
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