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Al-Ahzab
27
33:27
واورثكم ارضهم وديارهم واموالهم وارضا لم تطيوها وكان الله على كل شيء قديرا ٢٧
وَأَوْرَثَكُمْ أَرْضَهُمْ وَدِيَـٰرَهُمْ وَأَمْوَٰلَهُمْ وَأَرْضًۭا لَّمْ تَطَـُٔوهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرًۭا ٢٧
وَأَوۡرَثَكُمۡ
أَرۡضَهُمۡ
وَدِيَٰرَهُمۡ
وَأَمۡوَٰلَهُمۡ
وَأَرۡضٗا
لَّمۡ
تَطَـُٔوهَاۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٗا
٢٧
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4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
Shiko me shume
10
3
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