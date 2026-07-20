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Al-Ahzab
14
33:14
ولو دخلت عليهم من اقطارها ثم سيلوا الفتنة لاتوها وما تلبثوا بها الا يسيرا ١٤
وَلَوْ دُخِلَتْ عَلَيْهِم مِّنْ أَقْطَارِهَا ثُمَّ سُئِلُوا۟ ٱلْفِتْنَةَ لَـَٔاتَوْهَا وَمَا تَلَبَّثُوا۟ بِهَآ إِلَّا يَسِيرًۭا ١٤
وَلَوۡ
دُخِلَتۡ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّنۡ
أَقۡطَارِهَا
ثُمَّ
سُئِلُواْ
ٱلۡفِتۡنَةَ
لَأٓتَوۡهَا
وَمَا
تَلَبَّثُواْ
بِهَآ
إِلَّا
يَسِيرٗا
١٤
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ndiq
45 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 33:14
Bismillah
Allah in this verse shows what was really inside the hearts of the hypocrites during the Battle of the Trench. He says: 'And if the enemy had entered from all around them and they were asked to fall into fitnah, they would have done so without delay, and they would not have hesitated except for a short while.' The way the words are chosen is very powerful. The Qur’an does not say they would think or struggle—it says they would give in...
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