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Adh-Dhariyat
32
51:32
قالوا انا ارسلنا الى قوم مجرمين ٣٢
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّآ أُرْسِلْنَآ إِلَىٰ قَوْمٍۢ مُّجْرِمِينَ ٣٢
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّآ
أُرۡسِلۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمٖ
مُّجۡرِمِينَ
٣٢
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Referencimi
Ajeti 15:74, 23:12, 55:14, 51:31-34, 29:55
Isn't it interesting that Allah tells us that our bodies are made from an extract of clay. And then we read about a punishment for people who disobeyed Him (by following their bodily desires) came in the form of baked clay (clay that has been exposed to great heat)? It almost seems like a literal display of someone reaping what they sowed. Allahu A'lem
And isn't also interesting that the people who obey shaytan are punished in the fire, and the...
Shiko me shume
20
4
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