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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Sad Ayah 16
Sad
16
38:16
وقالوا ربنا عجل لنا قطنا قبل يوم الحساب ١٦
وَقَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَا عَجِّل لَّنَا قِطَّنَا قَبْلَ يَوْمِ ٱلْحِسَابِ ١٦
وَقَالُواْ
ﳚ
رَبَّنَا
ﳛ
عَجِّل
ﳜ
لَّنَا
ﳝ
قِطَّنَا
ﳞ
قَبۡلَ
ﳟ
يَوۡمِ
ﳠ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
ﳡ
١٦
ﳢ
They say ˹mockingly˺, “Our Lord! Hasten for us our share ˹of the punishment˺ before the Day of Reckoning.”
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.