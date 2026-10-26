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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Sad Ayah 15
Sad
15
38:15
وما ينظر هاولاء الا صيحة واحدة ما لها من فواق ١٥
وَمَا يَنظُرُ هَـٰٓؤُلَآءِ إِلَّا صَيْحَةًۭ وَٰحِدَةًۭ مَّا لَهَا مِن فَوَاقٍۢ ١٥
وَمَا
ﳏ
يَنظُرُ
ﳐ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
ﳑ
إِلَّا
ﳒ
صَيۡحَةٗ
ﳓ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
ﳔ
مَّا
ﳕ
لَهَا
ﳖ
مِن
ﳗ
فَوَاقٖ
ﳘ
١٥
ﳙ
These ˹pagans˺ are awaiting nothing but a single Blast that cannot be stopped.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.