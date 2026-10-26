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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Sad Ayah 10
Sad
10
38:10
ام لهم ملك السماوات والارض وما بينهما فليرتقوا في الاسباب ١٠
أَمْ لَهُم مُّلْكُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا ۖ فَلْيَرْتَقُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَسْبَـٰبِ ١٠
أَمۡ
ﲢ
لَهُم
ﲣ
مُّلۡكُ
ﲤ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲥ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲦ
وَمَا
ﲧ
بَيۡنَهُمَاۖ
ﲨﲩ
فَلۡيَرۡتَقُواْ
ﲪ
فِي
ﲫ
ٱلۡأَسۡبَٰبِ
ﲬ
١٠
ﲭ
Or ˹is it because˺ the kingdom of the heavens and the earth and everything in between belongs to them? Let them then climb their way ˹to heaven, if their claim is true˺.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.