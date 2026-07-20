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Saba
9
34:9
افلم يروا الى ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم من السماء والارض ان نشا نخسف بهم الارض او نسقط عليهم كسفا من السماء ان في ذالك لاية لكل عبد منيب ٩
أَفَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ إِلَىٰ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَمَا خَلْفَهُم مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ إِن نَّشَأْ نَخْسِفْ بِهِمُ ٱلْأَرْضَ أَوْ نُسْقِطْ عَلَيْهِمْ كِسَفًۭا مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَةًۭ لِّكُلِّ عَبْدٍۢ مُّنِيبٍۢ ٩
أَفَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
إِن
نَّشَأۡ
نَخۡسِفۡ
بِهِمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
أَوۡ
نُسۡقِطۡ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
كِسَفٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَةٗ
لِّكُلِّ
عَبۡدٖ
مُّنِيبٖ
٩
Have they not then seen all that surrounds them of the heavens and the earth? If We willed, We could cause the earth to swallow them up, or cause ˹deadly˺ pieces of the sky to fall upon them. Surely in this is a sign for every servant who turns ˹to Allah˺.
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