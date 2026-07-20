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Saba
7
34:7
وقال الذين كفروا هل ندلكم على رجل ينبيكم اذا مزقتم كل ممزق انكم لفي خلق جديد ٧
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ هَلْ نَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَىٰ رَجُلٍۢ يُنَبِّئُكُمْ إِذَا مُزِّقْتُمْ كُلَّ مُمَزَّقٍ إِنَّكُمْ لَفِى خَلْقٍۢ جَدِيدٍ ٧
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
هَلۡ
نَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
رَجُلٖ
يُنَبِّئُكُمۡ
إِذَا
مُزِّقۡتُمۡ
كُلَّ
مُمَزَّقٍ
إِنَّكُمۡ
لَفِي
خَلۡقٖ
جَدِيدٍ
٧
The disbelievers say ˹mockingly to one another˺, “Shall we show you a man who claims that when you have been utterly disintegrated you will be raised as a new creation?
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
A Siddiqui
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18 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 17:98, 17:49, 2:259, 34:7
How will you be transformed this Ramadan? How will you be different at the end vs how you began?
Even if you are in doubt about your ability to change yourself, don't doubt Allah's ability to change you, like the disbelievers who doubted Allah's ability to bring them back to life. Surely He is capable of transforming us while we are still alive too! Let's use these remaining nights of Ramadan to plead to Him to make us better and move forward do...
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