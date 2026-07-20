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6
34:6
ويرى الذين اوتوا العلم الذي انزل اليك من ربك هو الحق ويهدي الى صراط العزيز الحميد ٦
وَيَرَى ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْعِلْمَ ٱلَّذِىٓ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ هُوَ ٱلْحَقَّ وَيَهْدِىٓ إِلَىٰ صِرَٰطِ ٱلْعَزِيزِ ٱلْحَمِيدِ ٦
وَيَرَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
أُوتُواْ
ٱلۡعِلۡمَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَقَّ
وَيَهۡدِيٓ
إِلَىٰ
صِرَٰطِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡحَمِيدِ
٦
Those gifted with knowledge ˹clearly˺ see that what has been revealed to you from your Lord ˹O Prophet˺ is the truth, and that it guides to the Path of the Almighty, the Praiseworthy.
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