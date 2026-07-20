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Saba
5
34:5
والذين سعوا في اياتنا معاجزين اولايك لهم عذاب من رجز اليم ٥
وَٱلَّذِينَ سَعَوْ فِىٓ ءَايَـٰتِنَا مُعَـٰجِزِينَ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ مِّن رِّجْزٍ أَلِيمٌۭ ٥
وَٱلَّذِينَ
سَعَوۡ
فِيٓ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
مُعَٰجِزِينَ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
مِّن
رِّجۡزٍ
أَلِيمٞ
٥
As for those who strive to discredit Our revelations, it is they who will suffer the ˹worst˺ torment of agonizing pain.
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