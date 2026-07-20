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Saba
40
34:40
ويوم يحشرهم جميعا ثم يقول للملايكة اهاولاء اياكم كانوا يعبدون ٤٠
وَيَوْمَ يَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعًۭا ثُمَّ يَقُولُ لِلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ أَهَـٰٓؤُلَآءِ إِيَّاكُمْ كَانُوا۟ يَعْبُدُونَ ٤٠
وَيَوۡمَ
يَحۡشُرُهُمۡ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
يَقُولُ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
أَهَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِيَّاكُمۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡبُدُونَ
٤٠
And ˹consider˺ the Day He will gather them all together, and then ask the angels, “Was it you that these ˹polytheists˺ used to worship?”
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