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Saba
39
34:39
قل ان ربي يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء من عباده ويقدر له وما انفقتم من شيء فهو يخلفه وهو خير الرازقين ٣٩
قُلْ إِنَّ رَبِّى يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦ وَيَقْدِرُ لَهُۥ ۚ وَمَآ أَنفَقْتُم مِّن شَىْءٍۢ فَهُوَ يُخْلِفُهُۥ ۖ وَهُوَ خَيْرُ ٱلرَّٰزِقِينَ ٣٩
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
يَبۡسُطُ
ٱلرِّزۡقَ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦ
وَيَقۡدِرُ
لَهُۥۚ
وَمَآ
أَنفَقۡتُم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
فَهُوَ
يُخۡلِفُهُۥۖ
وَهُوَ
خَيۡرُ
ٱلرَّٰزِقِينَ
٣٩
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Surely ˹it is˺ my Lord ˹Who˺ gives abundant or limited provisions to whoever He wills of His servants. And whatever you spend in charity, He will compensate ˹you˺ for it. For He is the Best Provider.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Huma fahad Khan
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:39, 2:261
There was a time when I often pondered over the Quranic promise that 'whatever you give up for the sake of Allah, He will replace it with something better.' Although I recited such verses many times, I struggled to fully grasp their real-life application. But then, by Allah’s perfect planning, He allowed me to live through a powerful example myself.
We owned a large, valuable house. Eventually, due to family circumstances and inheritance distrib...
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19
4
Saeed Razack
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4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:39
Posted in
Islamic Relief USA
Many times we get so caught up in earning and amassing wealth that we become negligent to the fact that Allah is the ultimate Provider. When we obsess over this idea of earning it becomes difficult for us to then spend by giving in charity. We worry about our hard earned wealth being depleted. We think that by giving charity we are actually losing something - but this is far from the case. This Ayah not only reminds us that Allah is the Provider ...
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10
1
Rushana Roberts
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:39
Asalaamu alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatu.
It was narrated from Jabir bin 'Abdullah (RA) that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said: 'O people, fear Allah and be moderate in seeking a living, for no soul will die until it has received all its provision, even if it is slow in coming. So fear Allah and be moderate in seeking provision; take that which is permissible and leave that which is forbidden.'
( Sunan Ibn Majah, Book 12, Hadith 2227)
#Quran...
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5
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J Yousef
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:39, 30:37, 2:245, 34:36, 29:62, 39:52, 42:12, 13:26, 17:30
Posted in
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
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7
1
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