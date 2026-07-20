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Saba
33
34:33
وقال الذين استضعفوا للذين استكبروا بل مكر الليل والنهار اذ تامروننا ان نكفر بالله ونجعل له اندادا واسروا الندامة لما راوا العذاب وجعلنا الاغلال في اعناق الذين كفروا هل يجزون الا ما كانوا يعملون ٣٣
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱسْتُضْعِفُوا۟ لِلَّذِينَ ٱسْتَكْبَرُوا۟ بَلْ مَكْرُ ٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ إِذْ تَأْمُرُونَنَآ أَن نَّكْفُرَ بِٱللَّهِ وَنَجْعَلَ لَهُۥٓ أَندَادًۭا ۚ وَأَسَرُّوا۟ ٱلنَّدَامَةَ لَمَّا رَأَوُا۟ ٱلْعَذَابَ وَجَعَلْنَا ٱلْأَغْلَـٰلَ فِىٓ أَعْنَاقِ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ ۚ هَلْ يُجْزَوْنَ إِلَّا مَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ٣٣
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱسۡتُضۡعِفُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
ٱسۡتَكۡبَرُواْ
بَلۡ
مَكۡرُ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
إِذۡ
تَأۡمُرُونَنَآ
أَن
نَّكۡفُرَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَنَجۡعَلَ
لَهُۥٓ
أَندَادٗاۚ
وَأَسَرُّواْ
ٱلنَّدَامَةَ
لَمَّا
رَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡعَذَابَۚ
وَجَعَلۡنَا
ٱلۡأَغۡلَٰلَ
فِيٓ
أَعۡنَاقِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۖ
هَلۡ
يُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٣٣
The lowly will say to the arrogant, “No! It was your plotting by day and night—when you ordered us to disbelieve in Allah and to set up equals with Him.” They will ˹all˺ hide ˹their˺ remorse when they see the torment. And We will put shackles around the necks of the disbelievers. Will they be rewarded except for what they used to do?
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