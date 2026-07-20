Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Saba
3
34:3
وقال الذين كفروا لا تاتينا الساعة قل بلى وربي لتاتينكم عالم الغيب لا يعزب عنه مثقال ذرة في السماوات ولا في الارض ولا اصغر من ذالك ولا اكبر الا في كتاب مبين ٣
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لَا تَأْتِينَا ٱلسَّاعَةُ ۖ قُلْ بَلَىٰ وَرَبِّى لَتَأْتِيَنَّكُمْ عَـٰلِمِ ٱلْغَيْبِ ۖ لَا يَعْزُبُ عَنْهُ مِثْقَالُ ذَرَّةٍۢ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَلَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَآ أَصْغَرُ مِن ذَٰلِكَ وَلَآ أَكْبَرُ إِلَّا فِى كِتَـٰبٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٣
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لَا
تَأۡتِينَا
ٱلسَّاعَةُۖ
قُلۡ
بَلَىٰ
وَرَبِّي
لَتَأۡتِيَنَّكُمۡ
عَٰلِمِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِۖ
لَا
يَعۡزُبُ
عَنۡهُ
مِثۡقَالُ
ذَرَّةٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَلَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَآ
أَصۡغَرُ
مِن
ذَٰلِكَ
وَلَآ
أَكۡبَرُ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣
The disbelievers say, “The Hour will never come to us.” Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Yes—by my Lord, the Knower of the unseen—it will certainly come to you!” Not ˹even˺ an atom’s weight is hidden from Him in the heavens or the earth; nor anything smaller or larger than that, but is ˹written˺ in a perfect Record.
1
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
خديخة
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 34:3
As you fly through the clouds, you realise all of it is a million droplets
A million droplets that together can relieve drought, nourish plants & humans alike and bring joy to many
That’s when you realise it’s the small deeds that together make a difference in the end
The tiny deeds you might not even remember might be the ones that win Allahs mercy and grant you admission into eternal bliss
7
2
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah