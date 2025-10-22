Вы читаете тафсир для группы стихов 19:27 до 19:28

Mary gained confidence on hearing the words of the angel. She took the child and returned to her family. Seeing her in this condition, the Jewish people started condemning and scolding her. Maryam did as the angel had told her. She remained silent and pointed towards the child, meaning that this was not an ordinary type of child and in order to have proof thereof, they should talk to him and he, in spite of being an infant, would understand what they said and give a clear reply.