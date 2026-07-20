Войти
Войти
Войти
Выберите язык
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Saba
11
34:11
ان اعمل سابغات وقدر في السرد واعملوا صالحا اني بما تعملون بصير ١١
أَنِ ٱعْمَلْ سَـٰبِغَـٰتٍۢ وَقَدِّرْ فِى ٱلسَّرْدِ ۖ وَٱعْمَلُوا۟ صَـٰلِحًا ۖ إِنِّى بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌۭ ١١
أَنِ
ٱعۡمَلۡ
سَٰبِغَٰتٖ
وَقَدِّرۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّرۡدِۖ
وَٱعۡمَلُواْ
صَٰلِحًاۖ
إِنِّي
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرٞ
١١
Выкуй длинные кольчуги и соблюдай меру в кольцах. Поступайте праведно, ведь Я вижу то, что вы совершаете.
Тафсиры
Слои
Уроки
Размышления
Ответы
Кираат
Хадис
Aa
Отражать
Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Следовать
44 недели назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 20:114, 67:2, 53:39-40, 34:10-11, 12:55, 28:14
Bismillah
In continuation from previous reflection
I have been thinking about it for quite some time now.
Especially the part about creativity,
about career,
about becoming someone.
Why is it that people assume
Islam does not care for this?
That faith is only prayer,
only fasting,
only waiting for the afterlife.
Why is 'becoming' treated
as if it is outside of religion?
Why do we believe
that working on ourselves,
sharpening our minds,
devel...
Узнать больше
24
6
Maryam Nazar
Следовать
4 года назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 34:10-11
How grateful we believers must be to Allah swt for softening our heart to receive the message of islam.
ALHAMDULILLAHI RABBIL AALAMEEN......
Each day when we believers wakeup,we have to put on our battle gears which is a full length armor with perfectly balanced links/rings of true knowledge,taqwa,imaan,steadfastness,certainity.We have to strive consistently to make sure that rings in the chain doesnt break ,so as to get ourselves protected fro...
Узнать больше
3
0
A Siddiqui
Следовать
5 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 34:10-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
Узнать больше
47
23
Изучите сообщество Reflection.
Предыдущий аят
Следующий ая