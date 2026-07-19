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30
30:30
فاقم وجهك للدين حنيفا فطرت الله التي فطر الناس عليها لا تبديل لخلق الله ذالك الدين القيم ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٣٠
فَأَقِمْ وَجْهَكَ لِلدِّينِ حَنِيفًۭا ۚ فِطْرَتَ ٱللَّهِ ٱلَّتِى فَطَرَ ٱلنَّاسَ عَلَيْهَا ۚ لَا تَبْدِيلَ لِخَلْقِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ ٱلدِّينُ ٱلْقَيِّمُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٣٠
فَأَقِمۡ
وَجۡهَكَ
لِلدِّينِ
حَنِيفٗاۚ
فِطۡرَتَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّتِي
فَطَرَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
عَلَيۡهَاۚ
لَا
تَبۡدِيلَ
لِخَلۡقِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡقَيِّمُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٠
Обрати свой лик к религии, как ханиф. Таково врожденное качество, с которым Аллах сотворил людей. Творение Аллаха не подлежит изменению. Такова правая вера, но большинство людей не знают этого.
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Aa
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Следовать
33 недели назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 30:30
Bismillah
There is something deeply comforting about the idea that every human being begins life with a built-in alignment to Allah.
Before life complicates us, before society teaches us labels, fears, doubts, or distortions, Allah places in each heart a quiet, pure knowing that you belong to Me.
This is the fitrah.
It means my soul wasn’t born confused.
It wasn’t born broken.
It wasn’t born distant from Allah.
My original state was clarit...
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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в прошлом году
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Ссылка
Айа 30:30
Bismillah,
We are born on fitrah—on purity, on truth, on a natural inclination toward goodness, and in full submission to our Creator. It’s not something we earn; it’s the way Allah made us.
'So set your face firmly toward the religion, as a pure monotheist—this is the fitrah of Allah upon which He created mankind. There is no change in the creation of Allah...'(30:30)
But somewhere along the way, the pull of Dunya, ego, and desires begins to ...
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6
Yomna Zahran
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6 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 30:30
just heard some reflection on the word 'qayyim' worth sharing. it's the religion stands in place. islam does not cope with every generation but otherwise we generations commit to it. islam does not modernize. islam does not adapt to new values. what's haram is always and forever haram, what's good is always and forever good. although its laws can be applicable in new ways, but its value does not change.
i used to wonder about the quran being vag...
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4
0
A Siddiqui
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6 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 30:30, 7:172, 13:28
This is a famous quote that some attribute to Einstein:
'Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.'
This made me think about how everyone is actually a believer at their core (the fitra). But if they fight this fitra or lose sight of it, something will always seem amiss, and this disconnection will likely lead to despair and hopelessness.
Just like a ...
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