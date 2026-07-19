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Ar-Rum
26
30:26
وله من في السماوات والارض كل له قانتون ٢٦
وَلَهُۥ مَن فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ كُلٌّۭ لَّهُۥ قَـٰنِتُونَ ٢٦
وَلَهُۥ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
كُلّٞ
لَّهُۥ
قَٰنِتُونَ
٢٦
Ему принадлежат те, кто на небесах и на земле. Все они покорны Ему.
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Salihu Abba
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Айа 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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