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Ar-Rum
24
30:24
ومن اياته يريكم البرق خوفا وطمعا وينزل من السماء ماء فيحيي به الارض بعد موتها ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يعقلون ٢٤
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ يُرِيكُمُ ٱلْبَرْقَ خَوْفًۭا وَطَمَعًۭا وَيُنَزِّلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَيُحْىِۦ بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَآ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَعْقِلُونَ ٢٤
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
يُرِيكُمُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقَ
خَوۡفٗا
وَطَمَعٗا
وَيُنَزِّلُ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَيُحۡيِۦ
بِهِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَآۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَعۡقِلُونَ
٢٤
Среди Его знамений - то, что Он показывает вам молнию, чтобы вызвать у вас страх и надежду, а также ниспосылает с неба воду и оживляет ею землю после ее смерти. Воистину, в этом - знамения для людей разумеющих.
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Hamaad Ali Akbar
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в прошлом году
·
Ссылка
Айа 30:24
Lately, I’ve been paying closer attention to nature—the way it moves, shifts, and transforms. The beauty and the chaos, the way a storm can rage through the sky one day, only to be followed by clear, hopeful sunlight the next. And as I reflect on this, I see how the natural world mirrors the fluctuations of my own faith—sometimes strong and unwavering, other times clouded and uncertain.
But what has helped me stay more consistent in my faith is ...
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0
Salihu Abba
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7 недель назад
·
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Айа 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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2
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