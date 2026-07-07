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Adh-Dhariyat
37
51:37
وتركنا فيها اية للذين يخافون العذاب الاليم ٣٧
وَتَرَكْنَا فِيهَآ ءَايَةًۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يَخَافُونَ ٱلْعَذَابَ ٱلْأَلِيمَ ٣٧
وَتَرَكۡنَا
فِيهَآ
ءَايَةٗ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَخَافُونَ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
ٱلۡأَلِيمَ
٣٧
Мы оставили там знамение для тех, которые боятся мучительных страданий.
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Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
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8 лет назад
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Айа 51:37
'This ayah shows that Allah's signs and miracles that He carries out in this world, and after which he leaves behind traces, all lead to Him and to the truthfulness of His messengers. Only those who believe in the afterlife and fear Allah's punishment will benefit from them, for one who does not believe in the afterlife will simply say that these people perished over time just as so many others did and will continue to do. One who believes in and...
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