(Verily, the punishment of your Lord is severe and painful. Verily, He it is Who begins and repeats.) (85:12-13)
(And He it is Who originates the creation, then He will repeat it; and this is easier for Him.) (30:27)
(and Who provides for you from heaven and earth) with the rain He sends down from the sky causing the blessings of the earth to grow, as He says elsewhere:
(By the sky which gives rain, again and again. And the earth which splits.) (86:11-12)
(He knows that which goes into the earth and that which comes forth from it, and that which descends from the heaven and that which ascends to it) (34:2). Allah, may He be blessed and exalted, sends down water from the sky as a blessing, and causes it to penetrate the earth, and then come forth as springs. After that, by means of the water He brings forth all kinds of crops, fruits and flowers, in all their different forms and colors.
(Eat and pasture your cattle; verily, in this are signs for men of understanding) (20:54). Allah says:
(Is there any god with Allah) meaning, who did this Or, according to another interpretation: after this (who could be worth worship)
(Say: "Bring forth your proofs, if you are truthful.") Produce the evidence of that. But it is known that they have no proof or evidence, as Allah says:
(And whoever invokes besides Allah, any other god, of whom he has no proof; then his reckoning is only with his Lord. Surely, the disbelievers will not be successful.) (23:117)