Войти
Войти
Войти
Выберите язык
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
An-Naml
39
27:39
قال عفريت من الجن انا اتيك به قبل ان تقوم من مقامك واني عليه لقوي امين ٣٩
قَالَ عِفْرِيتٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلْجِنِّ أَنَا۠ ءَاتِيكَ بِهِۦ قَبْلَ أَن تَقُومَ مِن مَّقَامِكَ ۖ وَإِنِّى عَلَيْهِ لَقَوِىٌّ أَمِينٌۭ ٣٩
قَالَ
عِفۡرِيتٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجِنِّ
أَنَا۠
ءَاتِيكَ
بِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
تَقُومَ
مِن
مَّقَامِكَۖ
وَإِنِّي
عَلَيۡهِ
لَقَوِيٌّ
أَمِينٞ
٣٩
Силач из числа джиннов сказал: «Я принесу его тебе прежде, чем ты встанешь со своего места (до окончания собрания). Я достаточно силен и заслуживаю доверия для этого».
Тафсиры
Слои
Уроки
Размышления
Ответы
Кираат
Хадис
Aa
Отражать
Размышления не отражают мнение Quran.com и не должны быть вырваны из контекста.
DrHaleema Anwar
Следовать
5 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 27:39, 28:26
Strong and trustworthy
Whenever I have been assigned a task, I should live up to these qualities. One being strength, it can be the strength of mind, problem-solving or physical strength. Along with that I should be honest and trusted. These both go hand in hand and this can be seen in any walk of life.
For example,
If I have to do a business and I hire a staff that is strong, that will be of no good. If they are only trustworthy, then the work...
Узнать больше
1
1
Salihu Abba
Следовать
26 недель назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 27:38-40, 2:269, 27:19, 31:12
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
Узнать больше
7
0
A Siddiqui
Следовать
5 лет назад
·
Ссылка
Айа 27:38-40
'But the one who had knowledge of the Scripture...'
These ayat remind me that knowledge of the Scripture is empowering.
The one without the knowledge of the Scripture boasts of his power: ''I can bring it to you before you rise from this council of yours. And I am quite strong and trustworthy for this ˹task˺.'' What he promises is quite impressive. However, the one with knowledge of the Scripture simply says: 'I can bring it to you in the bli...
Узнать больше
13
3
Изучите сообщество Reflection.
Предыдущий аят
Следующий ая